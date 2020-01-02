Police appeal to help trace missing St Helens man

Police are appealing for help in finding 31 year-old Lee Radford who is missing in St Helens.



Lee was last seen in the Marshalls Cross Road area at 6.30pm on Friday, December 27

He is described as a white male, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with short shaven brown hair and a beard.

When last seen he was wearing a black coat, black tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

He is known to travel around the St Helens area.

Anyone who has seen Lee or know of his whereabouts is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact @missingpeople on 116 000.