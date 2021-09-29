Police appeal to help find missing woman in St Helens

Christine Ridehalgh

Christine Ridehalgh, was last seen on Park Road at 4pm on Sunday, September 26.

She is described as a white female, 5ft 4in tall, with very long brown hair. She has both her tongue and lip pierced. She also has a Phoenix tattoo on her left arm.

When last seen she was wearing black leggings, a pink hooded top and pastel coloured Nike trainers. She is known in the Liverpool and Blackburn areas.