Police appeal to help find missing woman in St Helens
Police are appealing for help in finding a 37 year-old woman who is missing in St Helens.
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 3:29 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 3:30 pm
Christine Ridehalgh, was last seen on Park Road at 4pm on Sunday, September 26.
She is described as a white female, 5ft 4in tall, with very long brown hair. She has both her tongue and lip pierced. She also has a Phoenix tattoo on her left arm.
When last seen she was wearing black leggings, a pink hooded top and pastel coloured Nike trainers. She is known in the Liverpool and Blackburn areas.
Mebers of the public are advised not to approach Christine but report any sightings to @MerPolCC or call 101 or contact the @missingpeople charity on 116 000.