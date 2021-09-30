Police appeal to help find missing St Helens woman

Elizabeth Martin

Elizabeth Martin was last seen on College Street, St Helens, yesterday, (Wednesday, September 29), at around 4.30pm.

She is described as white female, 4ft 11in tall, of slim build with long shoulder length grey/blonde hair.

When last seen Elizabeth was wearing a grey three quarter length anorak, black leggings and blue slippers.

She is known to frequent the Blackpool area including Blackpool Seafront, Coral Island Funland and Fun Palace.