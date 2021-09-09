Police appeal to help find missing St Helens man
Police are appealing for help to find missing St Helens man Derek Baines.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 8:28 am
Updated
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 8:32 am
60-year-old Derek was last seen near to his home on Norley Drive on Sunday, August 29 and police are becoming increasingly concerned about his wellbeing.
Derek is white, 6ft tall, with short white/grey hair, a grey beard, and has a small tattoo near to his right eye. He is known to frequent Clock Face in St Helens and Kensington in Liverpool.
If you see Derek, please send details via: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/ or pass on any other information to @MerPolCC, 101 of Missing People on 116 000.