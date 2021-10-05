Police appeal for help to locate Prescot man
Police are appealing for help to find a 33-year-old man who officers believe may be able to assist with enquiries into firearms offences.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 4:04 pm
Detectives investigating firearms offences believe John Nicolaou, from Prescot, may have information that could help their investigation and are appealing for the public’s help to locate him.
Nicolaou is described as white, around 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with receding dark brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to DM @MerPolCC quoting reference 21000243047 or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.