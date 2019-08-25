Police appeal for help to find missing teenager last seen in St Helens

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a teenager missing from home who was last seen in St Helens.



Katie Burgess, 14, has not been spotted since around 12.20pm on Sunday when she was in the area of the town.

She is described as around five feet two inches tall and of slim build with shoulder-length blonde hair and a lip piercing.

She was also wearing a white and pink top.

Anyone who has seen Katie or knows where she is should call 101 or send a direct message on Twitter to Merseyside Police @MerPolCC.