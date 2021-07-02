Police appeal for help in search for missing boy, 15
Police have launched a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of a teenager who was last seen earlier this week.
15-year-old Brandon McEvoy was last seen on Tuesday 22 June in the Worsley area. He is from St Helens.
Brandon is white, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and a pale complexion. When last seen, he was wearing a black baseball cap, black snood, blue t-shirt, black jacket, tracksuit and Nike trainers.
If you see Brandon, please leave information via the following link: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/.
You can also call 101 or contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, or the charity Missing People on 116 000.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.