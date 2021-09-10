Police advice for those heading to Reminisce Festival in St Helens

The annual festival takes place at Sherdley Park on Saturday

The annual festival takes place at Sherdley Park on Saturday (September 11) and the force has been working closely with the organisers and St Helens Council to make sure it runs smoothly.

Chief Superintendent Jennifer Wilson said: "The festival was postponed last year due to the pandemic, and I know regular attendees in particular will be really looking forward to getting back to Sherdley Park to enjoy all the music and entertainment on offer.

“I want to reassure the community living near Sherdley Park, as well as festival goers, that our officers will be on duty in and around the park throughout the event, which is organised by Reminisce and supported by St Helens Council.

"After missing last year, I hope that everyone who is coming along this year will be able to enjoy the live music with friends and family safely and responsibly.”

Chief Supt Wilson added: "Hundreds of people have waited a long time to enjoy Reminisce and we are confident they will do so sensibly and safely.

"However, it is imperative that the behaviour of a few individuals does not risk the event being spoiled for others. As such we will have a robust presence on site and our officers will deal firmly and seriously with any crime, drug possession or supply, or anti-social behaviour they see.

"Drugs will not be tolerated at the event and there will be a strict search policy in place, operated by organisers. Anyone found to be in possession of drugs will not be allowed on site and will risk prosecution.

“The organisers and Merseyside Police also advise anyone attending the event to drink sensibly. After a long-awaited celebration, some may have forgotten the risks associated with too much alcohol. Be drink aware and avoid falling victim to opportunist criminals who seek to exploit any vulnerability.”

Police would also urge people to follow some tips to avoid falling victim to petty crime:

• Don't bring unnecessary bags to the event

• Don't leave your property, including bags and mobile phones unattended and keep valuables close at all times

• Keep wallets and purses out of sight

Finally, the organisers of Reminisce would like to remind customers that while restrictions on gatherings and live events are no longer in place, cases of coronavirus continue to rise and it is recommended that attendees take a covid test within 36 hours prior to attending, wear a face covering where possible and respect other people’s space.