Plumbstock Festival returns to St Helens

A free musical festival showcasing St Helens' musical talent while raising money for local children’s charity will return this month.



The three day Plumbstock 19 music festival starts Friday 4th October. It started as a private birthday party for local St Helens man, Nick Plumb. He invited all his friends who could play, to form different bands and put on a live music event - Nick performed in each band! The event was such a success that everyone asked us to do it again the next year. The only condition was that it would be a charity event and local bands would be invited as a showcase for local talent - so Plumbstock was born.

The late Nick Plumb

Sadly Nick died suddenly three years ago. After he died we wanted the event to go ahead as a celebration of Nick's life and continue his vision of supporting local musical talent. It’s a bit of an emotional rollercoaster for his family and friends who organise it (and you might see a few tears at times, as well as people sharing happy memories of Nick) but we continue as it is incredibly worthwhile and over the years has raised thousands of pounds for the charity that Nick did a lot of fundraising for, Tunza’s Pride, a local children’s charity.

The festival kicks off on the Friday with a battle of local college bands. The bands compete against each other, receiving feedback from a panel of judges and the audience voting for their favourite act. The winner gets to perform with more established performers over the weekend.

This format started in 2016, but sadly Nick never got to see this. 2017 saw the Vampire Hawks performing their first gig- we made it happen. They are a group of amazing people who have learning difficulties but they had never had the chance to play at an event like this. The passion, energy and love this group have for playing was contagious, the audience absolutely loved them and they’re now part of the Plumbstock family. This year they will be opening the show on Sunday.

This year, all money raised from the event will go towards equipment for a new sensory room that is about to be launched at the Tunza centre as well as setting up a bursary for families who cannot afford to attend organised play sessions in the room. There is such a massive need locally for this facility.

To find out more visit https://www.facebook.com/Plumbstock16/