Parents in the North West are among the most relaxed in the UK, are the least likely to stick to strict bedtime routines and believe the whole family should be involved in raising their children.

Results of an international study show almost two thirds of parents in the region say they are relaxed – seven per cent higher than the average parent in the UK.

They are also the most likely to involve the wider family in the upbringing of their children.

North West parents also take a calm approach to discipline. Educating children on the reasons why their behaviour is wrong is the favoured method of dealing with bad behaviour, with half of parents in the area opting for this method.

This is followed by reasoning, taking things away from them and the naughty step.