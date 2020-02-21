Next of kin appeal in St Helens

Knowsley, St Helens and Sefton Coroner’s Office is appealing for information to help trace the next of kin of a woman who recently died in Whiston.



77-year-old Gabrielle Wollen passed away on Thursday, February 13 at Whiston Hospital.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Her last known residential address is Sandstone Drive, Whiston.

Anyone who can help trace her next of kin is asked to contact Coroners Investigation Officer, Andrea Walton on 0151 777 7263 or Andrea.Walton@merseyside.police.uk.

