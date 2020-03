An appeal has been launched to find the next of kin of a 72-year-old man from St Helens who passed away in hospital.



Michael William Wiltshire, whose most recent address was Monmouth Grove, St Helens, died at Whiston Hospital on Sunday, February 23.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone with information should contact Coroner's investigation officer Andrea Walton at Sefton Coroner’s Office on 0151 777 7263 or via email Andrea.Walton@merseyside.police.uk