Next of kin appeal for Newton-le-Willows woman

The Coroner's Office are attempting find the next of kin of a Newton-le-Willows woman who recently passed away.

By Staff reporter
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 2:37 pm
Elaine Heyes sadly died at her home address in Bradlegh Road last Friday, June 18.

She was 61. Elaine is believed to have previously worked as a librarian. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Coroner's Investigating Officer Clair Sajewicz on (0151) 777 3754 or email [email protected]