Newton-le-Willows neighbours share £150k Postcode Lottery jackpot

Five Newton-le-Willows neighbours have been celebrating after winning a share of £150k, thanks to playing People’s Postcode Lottery.



The Crow Lane West residents won £30k each after WA12 9YP was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Friday, February 28, .

One of the five £30k winners was Susan Sherratt, who moved to the winning postcode a year ago.

She said: “I was not, not, not expecting to win – just wow! I moved here a year ago but have played for years.

"It’s a tenner a month which you don’t really notice, it’s the same as buying a couple cups of coffee but instead the money goes to support charities.

“That’s why I play, so I didn’t expect to be winning myself! I’ll be able to make my new house a home a lot quicker and get it decorated throughout.

"I’ve also got two nephews that live with their families in Canada that I can now go and see which I wouldn’t have been able to before.

“I’m absolutely going to keep playing People’s Postcode Lottery, maybe even with two tickets now that I have won. Knowing the money is going towards good causes and charities is just fantastic and I hope more people think about joining!”

One of Susan’s neighbours, Carole Williams, was surrounded by her friends and family when she found out she had won.

Carole said: “I’ve been playing People’s Postcode Lottery for three years but I’m shocked and feeling numb after winning £30k! It’s going to take a lot of pressure off me and allow me to treat my children.

“One of the reasons I play, and will definitely keep playing, is the money that goes towards supporting charities.

"love my dogs, so knowing People’s Postcode Lottery support a lot of animal and dog charities is great. Two of my family have already signed up after hearing about my win and I hope others start to play too!”

Handing out the golden envelopes on the day was People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Jeff Brazier.

He said: “One of the best parts of my job is revealing to players how much money they’ve won and seeing the excitement on their faces as the cheques are revealed! It’s also great to meet winners like Susan and hearing their plans to spend the money.

“It’s thanks to our amazing players, like Susan, that we continue to hand out these huge cash prizes and keep supporting charities up and down the country.”

