Newton-le-Willows care home residents receive dignity napkins from pupils

Alexandra-Resident Marian Nicholson modelling her dignity napkin

Dignity napkins are used by older people who may need protection for their clothes while eating.

The home’s manager, Wendy Martindale, said: “Fabrics that looks like an ordinary item of clothing rather than a traditional napkin are a great idea and these scarves are absolutely lovely. Huge thanks to the pupils at Wargrave School, we are all very grateful."

The children recycled scarves and shawls and sewed buttons and ribbons on so that residents can pop them on when needed.

Alexandra-Resident Jean Sherlock

The pupils also sent beautiful handmade cards which included a message inside to say ‘We hope you enjoy using our dignity napkins’.

Resident Marian Nicholson, 94, said “Oh what a good idea, they’re just lovely. It’s marvellous what children can do these days. How kind and thoughtful of them all.”

Marian and her fellow residents Ena Roberts and Jean Sherlock enjoyed modelling the clothes protectors for photographs which have been sent to Wargrave School to show the pupils how much their kindness and creativity are appreciated.