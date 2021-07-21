Moving Senses charity receives cash donation from Bellway

From left to right Sandra Hughes and Leanda Taylor from Bellway, with Hayley Dooley and Carmen Escalante Callejo

With developments across the North West region, the housebuilder was keen to support the charity and its work to provide respite and short breaks for children with special educational needs and disabilities in the St Helens, Knowsley, Liverpool and Warrington areas.

Helping families who are desperately in need of respite from the stress and anxiety that can be experienced when caring for a child with a disability, the charity gives children and young people the chance to engage in fun and stimulating activities, make solid friendships and be themselves without being judged which can sometimes happen in other community settings.

The money from Bellway will be used to purchase essential art materials for the children’s much loved sensory and messy play sessions; a highlight of the week for many where they can really let loose, enjoy themselves and express themselves artistically.

Founder of Moving Senses, Carmen Escalante-Callejo, commented; “We rely completely on grants and local fundraising to provide our services and so are very grateful to Bellway for its kind donation.

"We support more than 50 families across the region, many of whom have come to rely on us as an extension of their own family and an essential support function.

"The last 12-15 months have been particularly hard for our families and we intend to do all that we can to provide the children with some fun and the parents with some respite over the coming months.”

A parent user of the service, Hayley Dooley added: “Carmen and the Moving Senses team are amazing at what they do and we’d honestly be lost without them and this fantastic provision.

"My three children Peter, Paul and Ava access this provision and enjoy it immensely and it gives me and my husband great comfort that we can leave our children in the care of Moving Senses and know without a doubt that they are well and truly looked after in a fun and safe environment where they can enjoy themselves without judgement.

"To know that my children LOVE coming to Moving Senses is a bonus, thank you Carmen and the Moving Senses team for being amazing, we love you.”

Sales director at Bellway North West Jenny Bell said: “When I heard about Moving Senses and the vital work that it carries out for families living in many of the communities in which we are currently building new homes, we decided instantly that we wanted to make a donation.

"I know that the team works so hard to fund-raise and that every penny goes towards providing its children and families with stimulating activites and respite from the daily demands of their lives.”

Moving Senses was set up in 2017 by Carmen Escalante-Callejo. Having worked in special educational needs settings for more than 20 years, Carmen wanted to set up a service that was both nurturing for the child and also holistically focussed on the needs of the whole family allowing siblings the opportunity to attend sessions and therefore provide the parents with some valuable completely child-free time to re-energise.