Moss Bank Hotel counting down the days to grand reopening

The Moss Bank Hotel is set to reopen

The pub has been closed since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and is currently having a major refurbishment with a large investment from SJL Leisure Ltd.

The pub will retain its current manager Hazel Renshall and is currently recruiting for new staff to open the pub early next month. It has been owned by local couple Stephen and Jean Lawler and has been part of the local company SJL Leisure for the past seven years.

It was originally called The Railway due to its location by a station that closed to public in the 1950s and its name has changed on a number of occasions.

On reopening the new look pub will include extensive seating areas outside, food will be served, a large selection of ales including cask options. There will be six large screen TVs all giving a fantastic viewing angle from everywhere within the pub.

Ian Leahy from SJL Leisure said: "We are looking forward to welcoming all customers both old and new and are excited to see what we can achieve within our local community together.

"We are looking for the pub to be a hub for the local community as it was before. We will run regular local charity events and we linked up with Willowbrook Hospice in the past to deliver the very first Moss Bank Fest in Sept 2019 and we will look to revive this.