More Postcode Lottery winners revealed in St Helens

Five people in St Helens are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.



The Folds Lane neighbours netted the windfall when WA11 9NB was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Friday, January 7, 2020.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners. He said: “I can’t think of a better way to kickstart the weekend! Congratulations to our winners, I’m sure they’ll be celebrating tonight.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Oxfam which has received over £8.4 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Oxfam is global movement of people who work together to combat the injustice of poverty.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding now.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter