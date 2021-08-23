Momo's Cafe CIC voted by St Helens shoppers to receive cash donation

Momo's Cafe CIC

Jack’s supermarket, part of the Tesco family, launched its Jack’s Supports scheme to donate proceeds from the sale of carrier bags to local good causes voted for by its customers.

For the past three months shoppers at Jack’s in St Helens have been voting for four worthy causes including: 8th St Helens Scout Group, Blackbrook Royals Junior Rugby League Football

Club and Teardrops Supporting Your Community with Momo's Cafe CIC securing the donation.

All four charities received £250 for taking part, and Momo's Cafe CIC were given an additional £500 following the round of voting.

Claire Rigby, at Momo’s Cafe CIC, said: “We plan to use the money we have received from Jack’s to build a sensory room for children and adults that attend with sensory

processing disorders, such as autism.

"Sensory lighting can help to ease anxiety and overload situations. The room will be available to all the public to use as both a free bookable space as well as be able to use it in a crisis situation.

Momo’s Cafe CIC is a community cafe focused on mental health and disabilities.

To continue with the initiative, the voting is now open in store for four new charities, who are each eligible for Jack’s Supports funding;

● AEDdonate - AEDdonate is a charity working towards placing defibrillators into communities across the UK and are wanting to place further defibrillators into St

Helens.

● Hope Centre - The Hope Centre support local people to become the best they can be. The funding will be used to develop wellbeing workshops aimed at people experiencing

homelessness.

● The Big Help Project - The Big Help Project alleviates poverty without judgement and make emergency food parcels for some of the most vulnerable people in society.

● Thatto Heath Crusaders ARLFC - Thatto Heath Crusaders ARLFC is an amateur rugby league club, welcoming members of all ages, male and female to enjoy rugby league in a

safe and friendly environment.

As with the previous round, each participant has been given a £250 donation, and the charity with the most votes at the end of October will receive an additional £500.

To vote for the charity you think deserves the funding simply visit the Jack’s supermarket in St Helens, and select your favourite using the Jack’s Supports podium at the front of the store.

Craig Robinson, Jack's St Helens store manager, said: “We launched Jack’s Supports to give something back to the local communities that have supported us since our launch. Each of the charities involved in the scheme do fantastic work in the local area, and we’re delighted that we are in a position to be able to offer our support.”