Merseyside Police supporting Food Banks this Christmas

Merseyside Police officers and staff are supporting food banks across the county this Christmas.

It is estimated that one in five people in the UK live below the poverty line, and in the last year over 10,000 people have been fed in crisis, according to The Trussell Trust, the UK’s largest foodbank network.

Collections have been coordinated by the force’s Community Engagement Unit and our Local Policing Teams, and the food and items collected will be delivered to food banks and charities in Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral, who are working hard to provide support to local people in crisis.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said: “Many people across Merseyside have been hit hard by the pandemic and the need for food banks has never been greater. It saddens me to know that there are so many families in desperate need in Merseyside today.

“We are very much a part of the communities we serve and this is just our small way of supporting these fantastic food banks, charities, community groups and churches who are working so hard to support those most in need in our community this festive period.