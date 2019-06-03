Mersey Ferries announce exciting new schools competition

Mersey Ferries has announced the launch of an exciting new schools’ competition to design an official poster for the firm.



Students across the North West, along with the help of their teachers are being asked to create an original and unique poster design featuring Mersey Ferries’ world famous Dazzle Ship.

The poster needs to be inspired by the words ‘Great Days Out’ and show families that they can have an amazing and memorable day out on the Mersey Ferry.

The chosen design will be featured as a poster on the iconic Mersey Ferries and at Ferry Terminals this summer.

The winning student, along with their lucky classmates will also win a VIP voyage on-board the River Explorer Cruise with a trip to Spaceport included and entry to the U Boat Story.

To enter, pupils are asked to design their own eye catching A4 poster which must feature Mersey Ferries’ colourful Dazzle Ferry. Entries can be submitted by teachers by emailing marketing@merseytravel.gov.uk with the subject header #MyMerseyFerry along with the artwork. All entries must include the pupil’s name, age and school name.

The competition will close on Friday 14 June 2019 with winners being announced on the Wednesday 19 June 2019. For full terms and conditions visit: https://bit.ly/313UyB1.

The eye-catching dazzle design of Mersey Ferries’ Dazzle Ferries is in honour of the patterns that were first used on vessels during World War One. They worked by ‘baffling the eye’ and making the ships difficult to target. Each ship’s pattern used unique colour and monochrome designs – to avoid making classes of vessels recognisable to enemy U-boats and aircraft.

Guided by expert commentary, the 50-minute River Explorer Cruise offers stunning views of the UNESCO World Heritage waterfront and Liverpool's most iconic sights from the deck of the world-famous Mersey Ferry.

Visitors can hop off the ferry at Seacombe Ferry Terminal and visit Spaceport. Spaceport offers visitors an inspirational journey through space, as you walk through several themed galleries. It also boasts the Sci-Fi Icons exhibition, a private collection of Stars Wars memorabilia from one of the UK’s biggest collectors with life sized models Star Wars characters, replica costumes, props and much more.

Following a visit to Spaceport, a ten-minute cruise on the ferry takes visitors to Woodside Ferry Terminal where they can visit U-boat Story. U-boat Story gives visitors an amazing insight into life on board a real German WWII Submarine U-534, through the exhibition's interactive and audio-visual exhibits.