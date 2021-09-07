Memorial evening in St Helens for those who have lost their life to suicide

The event takes place at GreenAcres Cemetary & Ceremonial Park

The event is being hosted by Listening Ear’s Amparo service, which supports those who have been bereaved by suicide.

The evening will provide an opportunity for those with lived experience to share their personal account of the affects of suicide; poems, readings and a selection of songs to give space for some quiet reflection and remembrance.

There will be a number of support services available on the evening for anyone requiring comfort or support.

Free places for the event, which will take place on Thursday, September 9 from 7pm – 8.30pm at GreenAcres Cemetary & Ceremonial Park, Blindfoot Lane, Rainford, St Helens, WA11 7HX can be booked via www.eventbrite.co.uk and searching for ‘rainford memorial’.

Those who can’t attend in person can watch the memorial and details of how do do this are on the ‘news’ section of Amparo’s website.

The memorial is part of a range of activities to commemorate World Suicide Prevention Day 2021.

Richard Brown, CEO of Listening Ear (Merseyside) which manages the Amparo service said: “Amparo is designed to offer support to people going through something which most of us find unimaginable.

"Amparo’s liaison workers are able to offer expert advice and guidance to support people through a difficult and complex time.

“We hope people will be able to join us either in person or online to celebrate and remember those who have lost their life to suicide.”