Marie Curie calls for volunteers in St Helens

Ethan Nelson raises funds for Marie Curie's Great Daffodil Appeal

Volunteers will be supporting the charity’s annual flagship fund-raiser – the Great Daffodil Appeal – which was forced to cancel its public collections for the past two years due to the pandemic.

This year collections are going ahead in St Helens and Marie Curie is urging new and existing supporters to come forward to show their support.

Last year Marie Curie provided direct support to more than 69,000 people – a 15% rise on the previous year – which is more than ever before.

The charity is dependent on public donations so that its nurses can continue working on the frontline caring for people at the end of life in their own homes. Donations also support its Information and Support line, which provides a listening ear to anyone dealing with any aspect of death, dying and bereavement.

Ruth Todd, community fund-raiser, said: “We’re so excited that this year we’ll be dusting off our big yellow hats and getting back out there again to host our much-loved collections.

“We can’t do this alone, though. We rely on volunteers to donate their time to help us raise as much money as we can so that we can continue to ensure Marie Curie is there for terminally ill people, and their families in their final days, weeks, months.

“Volunteering at a collection is not only a great way to support Marie Curie but also a chance to meet new people in your local community. Our team will support you from the moment you sign-up too, making sure you have everything you need to safely encourage the public to donate and wear one of our iconic daffodil pins.”

During the Great Daffodil Appeal the annual National Day of Reflection will take place. On March 23, the charity is encouraging everyone to wear a daffodil pin and take a moment to show their support for the millions of people bereaved during the pandemic and remember the people we’ve lost.