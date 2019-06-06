Knowsley Safari welcomes life-sized Lego brick animals

Knowsley Safari’s Amur tigers, giraffes, meerkats and bush dogs will be joined by a collection of life-sized animal sculptures made from LEGO® bricks for this summer’s school holidays.

Opening on 20th July, the Ultimate Brick Safari arrives at Knowsley Safari for the first time and will see 80 brick animals taking-up residency on the Foot Safari.

Lego tiger

The collection of models is made from over 1million LEGO® bricks and took more than 6,200 hours to build – the equivalent to six school summer holidays!

Visitors will be able to marvel at Tenzin the Tiger, a towering Bengal tiger made from around 85,000 bricks and Earl Grey the Elephant, who took a team of six builders over nine weeks to create using more than 270,000 bricks.

The Ultimate Brick Safari also features a Silverback Gorilla, panda cubs, a meerkat family and a group of dangling bats, as well as lively lizards and super scorpions.

Knowsley Safari is also offering visitors the chance to win a LEGO® brick animal. A competition will run throughout the summer that challenges LEGO® lovers to complete a trail pack, with one lucky winner selected at random to win their very own life-sized LEGO® meerkat.

Lego elephant

Knowsley Safari’s Foot Safari provides visitors with the chance to walk-around and learn about animals close-up.

People can see giraffes, sea lion displays, meerkats and bush dogs, while also taking a walk-through Wolf Country and the Bat Forest. Visitors can also enjoy the Tiger Trail – a unique 10,000 square metre natural habitat that’s home to Amur tiger sisters Bira and Sinda.

Rachel Scott, Head of Marketing at Knowsley Safari, said: “We wanted to do something extra special for the summer holidays to help parents entertain the kids on days-out. The Ultimate Brick Safari was a natural choice. This exhibition captures the imagination of children and parents alike, and the sculptures are a fantastic talking point to learn more about wildlife.

"The models look brilliant and I’m sure they’ll be the focus for many school holiday selfies!"

To find out more about Knowsley Safari’s Ultimate Brick Safari, register here: https://www.knowsleysafariexperience.co.uk/whats-on/events/ultimate-brick-safari/