Knowsley Safari brings back animal-themed aerobics for school pupils

Knowsley Safari is relaunching its free-of-charge animal inspired exercises classes for local school children following the success of its first program in 22 schools across St Helens.

Over 1,800 primary school children took part in the first ‘Move Like Me’ sessions in October last year, which used primary school children’s interest in wildlife to get them moving like animals in a fun, physical and educational workshop.

The new ‘Move Like Me: Expedition Exercise’ classes have been developed to also cover topics of sustainability and conservation. Using a variety of safari props and equipment, the classes take children on an active rainforest adventure as they move like animals and learn about the environment.

Nikki Mallott, Head of Learning and Discovery at Knowsley Safari, comments: “We received really positive feedback from the first Move Like Me lessons. 88% of teachers told us the classes helped improve pupil wellbeing, while 94% also highlighted how much the children enjoyed them.

“Building on this, we decided to develop the classes for 2020. We’ve brought together science, the environment and physical education to create more dramatic, story-based sessions. The Move Like Me: Expedition Exercise sessions take the children on a journey as they learn about wildlife conservation and sustainability, while also exercising.

The classes will run from 2nd March until 3rd April 2020, coinciding with National Workouts and Wellbeing Week (23rd to 29th March). Classes will take place in schools, with each lesson suitable for up to 30 children

Each class lasts for one hour and links to the National Curriculum, covering a series of Key Stage 1 and 2 learnings. They workshops are delivered by experienced members of Knowsley Safari’s Learning and Discovery team, which has helped over 25,000 school children learn about wildlife and conservation during the past 12 months.

Classes are free-of-charge for local primary schools, while a small charge to cover basic travel expenses may be applied to schools based 15 to 30 miles away from Knowsley Safari.

Nikki Mallott concludes: “We’re working with local primary schools to deliver classes that aim to encourage children to continue learning outside of the workshop. After the first Move Like Me sessions, teachers told us children were taking the animal exercises into the playground, continuing to have fun as they pounced around and stalked like tigers. Hopefully the new Expedition Exercise classes will prove just as successful at capturing the children’s imagination.”

Schools interested in booking the ‘Move Like Me: Expedition Exercise’ classes can email: learning@knowsley.com