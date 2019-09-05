Knowsley Flower Show secures National Lottery cash support for heritage project

Knowsley Flower Show has received a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant of £38,200 for an exciting heritage project, ‘Knowsley Flower Show Archive, People’s Resource and Celebration’



Made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, the project focuses on a wide range of memories of the Flower Show over its 21 year history.

It has resulted in the creation of a new open-access online archive, accompanied by a new publication and exhibition.

Supported through The National Lottery Heritage Fund, and a series of group workshops, drop in sessions, vox pops and one-to-one interviews, the archive, book and exhibition will showcase and celebrate memories of the Flower Show’s origins and its place in the lives of the region, as it grew from modest beginnings.

Knowsley Flower Show now averages around 20,000 visitors to its large day event in August.

It is a free public event held at Court Hey Park, a public park in Knowsley. The event centres on a traditional Floral Marquee with around 90 amateur growers exhibiting. An average of 120 charitable and commercial stallholders and activities providers are ranged around this marquee in the park.

The Flower Show also holds public events and workshops throughout the year, through long-standing partnerships with educational, civic and cultural organisations.

Project participants and users of the archive will gain a deeper insight into this previously under-researched part of Knowsley history, as well as showcasing the regional significance of the Show.

Commenting on the award, a Flower Show committee member said: “We are thrilled to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players and are excited to be able to work with local people to showcase and celebrate their memories of this aspect of Knowsley’s unique past.”