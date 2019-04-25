Knowsley Estate supports oak tree donation to help rebuild Notre Dame

Knowsley Estate, home to Knowsley Safari and Knowsley Hall, is joining other famous estates from across the UK in contributing towards the rebuilding of Notre Dame cathedral.

One of over 100 donor estates volunteering valuable oak trees, Knowsley Estate is gifting a tree to Notre Dame for the restoration of the iconic landmark’s roof. The initiative is being organised by Historic Houses, the association for independently owned historic homes and gardens.

France no longer has ancient oaks tall or broad enough to rebuild the roof as it was. Around 1,300 mature oaks were originally used to construct the roof in the twelfth century – equivalent to 52 acres of woodland.

Simon Waller, Managing Director of Stanley Estates, which includes Knowsley Estate, says: “The fire at Notre Dame is a reminder of how important our great estates and historic buildings are. We’re pleased to be able to donate towards this incredibly important cause from our 12,000 acres of woodland and farmland.

“We are in the fortunate position of being able to offer a mature tree within close proximity to younger oaks, which will eventually take its place among the woodland canopy.”

Knowsley Estate has a planned a programme of tree planting this Autumn, with a focus on English hardwoods, predominantly oak trees.

The UK-wide Historic Houses oak donation is from sustainable forestry, already destined for use as commercial timber and the entire effort is estimated to have a combined market value of well over £100,000.