Join the St Helens Library Service reading challenge

To take part in St Helens Library Service's Adult Reading Challenge, all you have to do is visit your nearest library and pick a reading card, then each month find a book that fits in to that category

All you have to do is visit your nearest library and pick a reading challenge card, then each month find a book that fits in to that category. January 2022 will have a theme of ‘new beginnings’ – with reading challenge participants asked to read a book from a debut author.

Councillor Anthony Burns, St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Heritage, said: “Reading regularly has many benefits – with improved wellbeing and mental health among them.

“It’s also thought that people who commit to challenges like this are likely to see them through because the sense of accomplishment on completing a task that you’ve set yourself is a real confidence boost and can lead to a more motivated and organised lifestyle once you get into the routine.

“If you’re new to getting into reading, it could be the start of a wonderful journey which our library service can take you on, with many reading treasures to be found for all tastes in libraries across the borough.”

Follow St Helens Library Service on Twitter (@STHLibraries), Facebook (STHLibraries) or Instagram (@sthlibrariesandart) for recommendations and share what you’re reading using the hashtag #StHelensReads.