Join the St Helens Library Service reading challenge
Made reading more a New Year’s resolution? Start a new chapter in 2022 by taking part in an Adult Reading Challenge with St Helens Library Service.
All you have to do is visit your nearest library and pick a reading challenge card, then each month find a book that fits in to that category. January 2022 will have a theme of ‘new beginnings’ – with reading challenge participants asked to read a book from a debut author.
Councillor Anthony Burns, St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Heritage, said: “Reading regularly has many benefits – with improved wellbeing and mental health among them.
“It’s also thought that people who commit to challenges like this are likely to see them through because the sense of accomplishment on completing a task that you’ve set yourself is a real confidence boost and can lead to a more motivated and organised lifestyle once you get into the routine.
“If you’re new to getting into reading, it could be the start of a wonderful journey which our library service can take you on, with many reading treasures to be found for all tastes in libraries across the borough.”
Follow St Helens Library Service on Twitter (@STHLibraries), Facebook (STHLibraries) or Instagram (@sthlibrariesandart) for recommendations and share what you’re reading using the hashtag #StHelensReads.
To find out where your nearest library is and how to join, visit: https://www.sthelens.gov.uk/libraries/