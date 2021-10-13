Johnny Vegas offers support to St Helens care home
Actor and comedian Johnny Vegas has shown his support to the staff at St Helens Hall Care Home in Thatto Heath..
The witty St Helens born actor and comedian, known for his angry rants, surrealism and high husky voice, presented the home with a signed and inscribed print with his best wishes for staff and residents during the pandemic.
The inscription on the print reads: “Dedicated to the staff and residents of St Helens Hall, Thatto Heath, in remembrance of those dear folk we have lost and in continued support of your amazing residents and truly outstanding staff. Stay safe. Much love, Johnny Vegas. ”
Staff at the award-winning specialist dementia residential and short-term respite care home in St Helens were delighted.
The home’s manager Amanda Clark, who has worked at the home since it first opened in 2008, has framed the picture and put it in pride of place in the reception area.
Amanda said: “We were very touched that Johnny took the time to send our residents and staff such a lovely supportive message and a hand-drawn picture.
“Everyone who visits the home notices and reads it on their way in. As soon as we get the green light to hold events again we’d love to ask Johnny to pop in and visit us for afternoon tea as a thank you for his kind support.”