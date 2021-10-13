Johnny Vegas offers support to St Helens care home

Resident Hilda Gaskell with Jackie Smith and Kerry McGuinness at St Helens Care Home and the framed message from Johnny Vegas

The witty St Helens born actor and comedian, known for his angry rants, surrealism and high husky voice, presented the home with a signed and inscribed print with his best wishes for staff and residents during the pandemic.

The inscription on the print reads: “Dedicated to the staff and residents of St Helens Hall, Thatto Heath, in remembrance of those dear folk we have lost and in continued support of your amazing residents and truly outstanding staff. Stay safe. Much love, Johnny Vegas. ”

Staff at the award-winning specialist dementia residential and short-term respite care home in St Helens were delighted.

The home’s manager Amanda Clark, who has worked at the home since it first opened in 2008, has framed the picture and put it in pride of place in the reception area.

Amanda said: “We were very touched that Johnny took the time to send our residents and staff such a lovely supportive message and a hand-drawn picture.