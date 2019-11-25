John starting new lottery-funded project to help disabled people in St Helens

John Perry of Focus Employment Hub Limited social enterprise based in St Helens has been awarded lottery funding to provide support for disabled people and people with long term health conditions.



Providing emotional and practical support with the focus being on employment, the aim will be to provide tailored support to a small group of individuals on a one-to-one or in a group setting to help people realise their potential and to help them to achieve their personal and professional goals.

John is a qualified personal and vocational counsellor throughout his personal and professional life has advocated for disabled people, their families and the wider community.

The project will deliver the following:

Emotional and practical support

Providing a listening ear in a confidential and non-threatening environment

Help with college/job applications/volunteering

CV writing

Signposting to other services

Counselling/Advocacy/Life-coaching

Job seeking

Holistic – Reiki/Reflexology

The project will commence on Wednesday, January 8 2020 at The Oxford Room, The Hope Centre, Atherton Street, St Helens, WA10 2DT at 12.30-3.30 pm. Tea and coffee will be provided.

To find out more about the project call John Perry on 01744 453696 Tuesday-Friday between 10am-2pm or leave e-mail Focusemploymenthub@gmail.com