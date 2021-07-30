Jack's shopping voucher winners revealed

The Reporter teamed up with Jack’s supermarket on Four Acre Lane to offer readers the chance to win vouchers to spend in store.

By Staff reporter
Friday, 30th July 2021, 1:15 pm
The winners of our Jack's shopping voucher competition have been revealed

We can now reveal the £100 voucher winner was Joan Howell of Rainford Road, Billinge, St Helens and the £50 voucher winner was David Pinner of Castle Avenue, St Helens,

The question was What road is Jack’s St Helens located on? And the answer was Four Acre Lane.

Many thanks to all those who took time to enter.

