Jack's shopping voucher winners revealed
The Reporter teamed up with Jack’s supermarket on Four Acre Lane to offer readers the chance to win vouchers to spend in store.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 1:15 pm
Updated
Friday, 30th July 2021, 1:18 pm
We can now reveal the £100 voucher winner was Joan Howell of Rainford Road, Billinge, St Helens and the £50 voucher winner was David Pinner of Castle Avenue, St Helens,
The question was What road is Jack’s St Helens located on? And the answer was Four Acre Lane.
Many thanks to all those who took time to enter.