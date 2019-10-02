Huge arts project comes to St Helens on Bonfire Night

An arts project designed to inspire local communities to rediscover their local neighbourhoods and spend time stargazing is being launched across Liverpool City Region.



Constellations Presents brings a different artist to Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral to present a work inspired by a specific constellation and its relationship to local stories.

It is the follow-on from the award winning ‘Lost Castles’ which saw six extraordinary cardboard box structures being built and then demolished by communities in locations across the six boroughs in 2018.

The project was instigated by Wirral’s Borough of Culture year, which will launch the season with a spectacular installation by Studio Joanie Lemercier in West Kirby between the 18-20 October.

The final project – in Knowsley – will see local artist Sam Wiehl reimagining local residents and community groups as stars in a disused shop in Huyton village centre between 21-23 November.

Councillor Anthony Burns, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure and Libraries, said: “Constellations is set to build on the successes of last year’s incredible Lost Castles project, by sparking cultural engagement across the Liverpool City Region. In St Helens, we’re taking our Constellations experience “The Creation” to the skies with our brilliant Bonfire Night event, Spark in the Park.

"On 5 November, a bespoke fireworks display in Sherdley Park will dazzle thousands across St Helens, conjuring images of the creation of the universe in the night sky, accompanied by musical soundscapes."

A description on the event's Facebook page said: "As man looks towards the future and our future adventures as we travel out into the depths of space, the traditional November fireworks display in Sherdley Park takes on a new frontier for 2019 and brings a spectacular tail of creation to the park.



"Using a bespoke soundscape to narrate the story of the universe from the big bang through the creation of the stars and galaxies to the constellations and planets we see in the night skies of today the audience are taken on an epic journey.



"With the narration supported by carefully chosen pieces of contemporary and classical music with carefully sequenced firework elements depicting each stage of the story we visit the stars and travel the solar system paying tribute as we go to Mars, the bringer of war, Saturn, with its rings and Jupiter, the giant.



"An installation of giant colour changing spheres on the hillside will depict Cygnus, the brightest of the northern constellations, more commonly known as the northern cross and reminding us of the chapel that originally gave St Helens its name."

The six commissions are:

Constellations Presents - Studio Joanie Lemercier

West Kirby Marine Lake, Wirral

18-20 October 2019

Constellations Presents - Cetus

Mann Island, Liverpool

1-9 November 2019

Constellations Presents - The Creation

Sherdley Park, St Helens

5 November 2019

Constellations Presents - Parabolic Lightcloud

Crosby Coastal Park, Sefton

8-10 November 2019

Constellations Presents - Nova

Victoria Park, Widnes, Halton

15-17 November 2019

Constellations Presents – The Garish Sun

Huyton Village Centre, Knowsley

21-23 November 2019

To find out more about the six works and what is happening near you, go to www.constellationslcr.co.uk