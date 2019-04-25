How hard is it to pass your driving test at St Helens test centre?

Data has revealed how hard it is to pass your driving text at St Helens test centre.



Figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency show 48% of all learners passed their practical test there between April and December 2018.

The average pass rate for test centres across Great Britain was 46%.

The Pavilion, in Birmingham, was the toughest test centre, with 30% of drivers successfully getting their licences.

Overall built up urban areas tended to have lower pass rates, while at quieter rural test centres learners appeared to find the exam easier. Inveraray, in Scotland, has the highest pass rate, with 85%.

St Helens test centre conducted 4,426 tests over the nine-month period and 2,141 people passed.

Historically men have paid more for car insurance than women as they have more accidents. But the figures show they have a higher pass rate.

At St Helens test centre, 52.9% gained their licence compared to 44.5% of women.

Just over a year ago, the driving test was changed, with many observers saying the new test is tougher than the old one.

Learners now must navigate for 20 minutes using a sat-nav, and explain how to test the brakes, clean the windscreen and demist their windows while driving. However, the new test does not seem to have bothered rookie drivers at St Helens test centre. In November 2017, under the old test, the pass rate was 44.2%, less than the rate in November 2018, with the new test.

Data from the 2017-18 financial year shows the number of first time passes.

At St Helens test centre, 45.1% of people taking their test for the first time passed, with 14 learners succeeding first time with no minor faults.

Drivers taking the test can pass with up to 15 minor faults, such as not checking their mirrors at the right time.

DVSA chief driving examiner, Mark Winn, said: "The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.

"All candidates are assessed to the same level and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.

"We constantly monitor our examiner’s performance so they conduct and assess driving tests in accordance with the standards set. This includes the supervision of live tests."