Hospice cruise of memories on the Mersey

Willowbrook Hospice is inviting local people to join them on a special remembrance sailing on the River Mersey.



Nicky Saunders, Willowbrook Hospice’s Fundraising manager says, “Our ‘Petals on the Mersey’ sailing is really special event and provides people with a lot of comfort as they sail along the beautiful waterfront of Liverpool, remembering and celebrating the lives of their loved ones by scattering petals on the river”.

The ‘Petals on the Mersey’ sailing will take place on Thursday 11 July at 8pm from Liverpool Pier Head.

Petals and a single rose will be given to you as you board.

Tickets for Petals on the Mersey (adults £15 each, children £5) can be reserved by ringing Willowbrook Hospice’s

Fundraising Team on 01744 453798 or by booking online at: https://willowbrookhospice.charitycheckout.co.uk/petalsonthemersey

All proceeds will go to support the Prescot based hospice which cares for people with life limiting illnesses across St Helens and Knowsley.