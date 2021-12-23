Help those in need as a St Helens Together Covid-19 response volunteer

The call for volunteers comes amid rapidly rising Covid-19 infection rates across the country.

Led by St Helens Borough Council, St Helens Together has co-ordinated local volunteer efforts into a borough-wide campaign to reach the most vulnerable during the pandemic, working with Halton and St Helens Voluntary and Community Action, St Helens Clinical Commissioning Group and local businesses.

If you’re in need of support visit www.sthelens.gov.uk/coronavirus/st-helens-together/ or call St Helens Contact Cares on 01744 676767.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you could help others by volunteering, please register your details by clicking the 'Try Volunteering Register Now' button on the volunteer portal website at https://volunteering.haltonsthelensvca.org.uk or calling 01744 457100.

You can help by delivering food and essential supplies – ensuring you're following social distancing guidelines by leaving them on the doorstep – making a friendly phone call to someone self-isolating or offering to walk their dog.

By registering you could support the local vaccination clinics offered by community pharmacies – meeting and greeting people, checking temperatures and directing people.

There are also opportunities within the local surge testing response, helping to drive down Covid-19 cases and reduce the spread by:

• Distributing testing kits to residents and to collect completed tests

• Supporting both mobile testing units and community testing centres

• Supporting the mobile vaccination bus

Full training is provided for all roles, you can arrange volunteer tasks around your own daily commitments and can do as little or as much as you feel able to.

Councillor Anthony Burns, Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Heritage said: “There is no doubt that without the tremendous efforts of the St Helens Together partnership and particularly the volunteers themselves we would not have been able to respond effectively in the way we have done to the sudden challenges of the pandemic.

“And now at this special time of year, when many of us are once again feeling uncertainty and some anxiety about what the weeks ahead will bring, the determination of local volunteers will make a crucial difference as we work to reach those in need.