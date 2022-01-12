Head of community garden named a St Helens ‘Local Hero'

Paul with store manager Robert Williams

The UK’s largest redistributor of surplus food and products, Company Shop Group, which operates a store on Lancots Lane, recently launched the national campaign which encouraged store members and local people to nominate themselves, loved ones, colleagues and members of the community as their region’s Local Hero.

Sexton Avenue Community Garden, which Paul and his team of volunteers opened in March, has become a pillar of support for people in the local area with over 40 families regularly attending to collect items from the on-site food bank as well as learn how to cook low-cost meals using home-grown ingredients.

The garden is also regularly used by many other nearby community groups, including St Helens Council Adult Community Learning, St Helens Council Family Intervention Team, Abbey Ford Children’s Respite Home, ever evolving (bold miners), St Helens Autism and Asperger Society, St Helens Council Youth Justice Service, Torus Foundation, the Duke of Edinburgh Awards and more.

Paul’s efforts to support the community have been rewarded by Company Shop with a £100 voucher to spend in store.

Given Company Shop’s unique surplus redistribution model, Paul and other national winners will be able to access high-quality food and products for around 50% off the normal retail price, meaning they can double the treats in store.

Throughout the pandemic, Company Shop Group leveraged its national scale and close industry and local partnerships to ensure families had access to essential food and products. Its latest Local Hero initiative is just one of the many ways that the store locally, and the Group nationally, fulfils its ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and supporting those most in need.

Company Shop St Helens Store Manager, Robert Williams, said: “Our frontline workers work hard every day to make some amazing contributions to our community. The Local Heroes campaign came about as we felt it was important to recognise and celebrate everything they’ve achieved, particularly after such a challenging period for our area.

“Unsung heroes like Paul can make such a difference to the lives of those in need. Paul and the rest of the volunteers should be incredibly proud of all the families they’ve helped to support through their community garden.”

Company Shop Membership is open to those working in the NHS, care services, emergency services, FMCG supply chain, the British Armed Forces and prison services, and employees of charities.