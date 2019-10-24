Venture into Wolf Country and the Bat Forest this Halloween as part of Knowsley Safari’s Pumpkin Trail.



Children can look-out for spooky ‘true or false’ facts about Halloween animals, which have been hidden on the trail throughout Knowsley’s Foot Safari. Do wolves really howl at the moon?

Halloween Pumpkin Trail at Knowsley Safari

Do bats help produce coffee? Learn this and more, and better still, children can pick-up a Pumpkin Trail map for just 50pence, which they can use to enter their ‘true or false’ answers into a prize draw to win a silver family membership. This provides full access to the Safari seven days a week and offers a host of other discounts.

When: Pumpkin Trail runs until Thursday 31st October 2019

Cost: Children go half price this half term at Knowsley Safari from Saturday 26th October to Sunday 3rd November 2019. Kids’ full-day entry costs £6.25, half the usual £13.50 ticket price. The Pumpkin Trail is included as part of the entry fee and you only have to pay 50pence extra if you want to buy a Trail map

For further information, visit: https://www.knowsleysafariexperience.co.uk/whats-on/events/half-price-kids-tickets-for-half-term/