GP duo brave the shave for cancer hospice

A Rainhill Village GP practice manager and her colleague "braved the shave" to help raise funds for Willowbrook Hospice.



Philippa Sefton and Kieran McCarthy said goodbye to their precious locks to raise funds for the hospice at a local barbershop Bridge Barbers on Warrington Road in Rainhill, and will be donating their hair to the Little Princess Trust who provide wigs for young children facing hair loss through cancer and other treatments.

Philippa from Haresfinch, said: “I’d originally grown my hair for my wedding last year but recently decided that I needed a new look. Rather than going for a choppy bob, I thought why not go ‘the whole hog’ and try to do some good at the same time by raising funds for Willowbrook.

The 48-year-old added: “I often take my mum to Willowbrook Hospice’s events such as the open gardens but it’s through working at the surgery that you realise how invaluable the hospice is to people in our local community. We’ve had so many of our patients attending either day therapy or being admitted as an inpatient there and no-one has anything but praise for the care and support they receive.”

When Philippa informed her colleagues at the surgery of her plans to ‘brave the shave’ she was initially greeted with a stunned silence – especially when she asked if anyone else fancied joining her.

Philippa continued: “I didn’t think anyone would want to join me but was pleasantly surprised when Kieran, one of our reception team, piped up to say he’d be willing.”

Kieran, 25, said: “After a decade of having long hair it’s finally time to say goodbye so why not benefit a fantastic local charity such as Willowbrook. Unfortunately, we never know when we or one of our loved ones may need to use the services Willowbrook offers.”

To support Philippa and Kieran in their fundraising, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/philippa-sephton