Fund-raisers light up the streets to help hospice at colour walk

Hundreds of fund-raisers turned the streets of St Helens and Knowsley into a riot of colour at a spectacular event in aid of a local hospice.



More than 550 people took part in the Moonlight Colour Walk raising money for Willowbrook Hospice.

Colourful fund-raisers taking part in the night-time walk

Other news: Conservative leader calls for three-weekly bin collection plan in St Helens to be scrapped altogether



Just before the start of the walk, the sky turned into a sea of pink as people remembered and celebrated the lives of their loved one with a special balloon release.

Following a countdown from Willowbrook’s fund-raising manager Nichola Saunders the walkers set off with many choosing to take part in a special colour splash before taking on either the original 10km route or a ‘mini moonlight’ of 6km.

Many of those taking part had first-hand experience of the hospice, with either friends or family having being cared for there.

On completing the course, every walker received a well-earned Moonlight Walk medal and refreshments.

Ms Saunders said: “This year’s Moonlight Walk was amazing and it was lovely to see so many people coming together to remember their loved ones and to help raise much-needed funds to ensure that we as a hospice can continue to care and support our patients and their families.

"On behalf of Willowbrook I’d like to thank every single person who was involved with the event, whether as a walker, a steward or a volunteer.

"We’d also like to thank everyone who supported the event either through sponsorship, donations of refreshments for our walkers or by providing the pre-walk entertainment.

"We’re so lucky at Willowbrook to have such fantastic support from our local community – we couldn’t do what we do without their help. ”

Willowbrook Hospice has been open since 1997 and costs almost £5m a year to run, the majority of which needs to be raised through the effort of the communities it serves.

For more information on supporting the hospice by taking part in one of its charity events, organising a fund-raiser, volunteering or donating, visit www.willowbrook.org.uk or ring 01744 453798.