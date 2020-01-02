Fresh appeal for witnesses after fatal road collision

Police have released a fresh appeal for information about a horror road smash in which a young man died.

Merseyside Police is once again urging anyone with information about the collision in Haydock on December 11 last year to come forward.

Four men were seriously injured after a black Lexus ploughed into a number of parked cars at the junction of Vista Road and Queens Road.

A 25-year-old man from Wigan was one of the passengers. He is currently stable and in recovery, along with a 26-year-old man from Newton-le-Willows.

A 19-year-old man from St Helens who was a rear seat passenger was taken to hospital but died that night.

The driver of the car, a 25-year-old man from Newton-le-Willows, is currently in a serious but stable condition.

Enquiries are ongoing, with police investigating CCTV and dashcam footage.

Inspector Stuart McIver, from Merseyside Police, said: “We are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything significant on dashcam footage to contact us as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses however our enquiries continue and we believe there are other people out there who may have seen the vehicle in the area before the collision happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Matrix Roads Policing Unit at Merseyside Police on 0151 777 5747 or ring the force on 101, quoting reference 19100724889.