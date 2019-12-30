Former Saints player tells of 'unbelievable pride' at receiving New Year honour

A stalwart council employee who also made a big impact on the field in professional rugby league with St Helens says receiving the British Empire Medal is very much a team effort.



Dave Lyon, who is currently assistant director for environment and housing at Wigan Council, spoke of his pride after getting the BEM for services to the community.

He has racked up an extraordinary 38-year career at Wigan town hall, starting out as an apprentice installing flags and kerbstones and rising to senior leadership, and for years juggled his local authority roles with playing RL for Widnes, Warrington and St Helens, a career which saw him gain international honours for Great Britain.

Dave said: “Receiving the letter is an amazing feeling and gives me a sense of unbelievable pride.

“This is not about a council officer getting an award, I’m receiving this on behalf of all the amazing people I work with and have done over the years.”

Dave also paid tribute to his dad, former RL player Geoff, for the values he instilled in him.