Former NatWest bank to be put up for auction

The former NatWest branch at Earlstown near Newton-le-Willows is due to go up for sale at Pugh’s next North West property auction, at the AJ Bell Stadium in Manchester on 4 June.



The 3,000 sq ft, two-storey bank property is being auctioned with a guide price of £60,000.

Paul Thompson, managing director of auction house Pugh, said: “The property is on a busy shopping street and has good potential for redevelopment, subject to the buyer obtaining planning consent.

He added: “Now that the majority of banking transactions are carried out online or on mobile, NatWest, along with our other retail bank clients, is reassessing its high street property assets. As a result a host of unique and interesting properties are coming on to the market with lots of potential for new and imaginative uses.”

For more information on the Earlstown bank premises, and to view the full auction catalogue, go to www.pugh-auctions.com

Established 26 years ago, Pugh is the largest auctioneer outside of London and was acquired by property consultant Eddisons in 2016. The firm’s next property auctions, featuring more than 100 properties and plots of land, will take place at the AJ Bell Stadium in Manchester on 4 June and at Leeds United’s Elland Road football ground in Leeds on 6 June.