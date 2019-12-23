Floral tributes to two pensioners who died following collision left at scene

Flowers have been placed at the scene of a fatal road collision in Billinge.



Emotional tributes have been left on Upholland Road in Billinge following a horror incident involving a Ford Kuga and three pedestrians on Friday night.

Two men, one believed to be in his 80s and the other in his 70s, were pronounced dead shortly after being taken to hospital.

Messages remembering "grandad" have now been left at the scene while condolences from Arriva bus drivers have also been placed there.

One tribute read: "To the most loved man, we will miss you; and we are all heartbroken that you have gone."

Another, placed by a bus driver who was at the scene from him and his colleagues who drive the 352 route, said: "RIP. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families."

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward and asking if motorists have any dashcam footage that might help the investigation.

No arrests have been made so far.

A woman in her 70s was also taken to hospital following the collision near the junction with Longshaw Old Road with serious injuries.

Police Sergeant Darren Hancock, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “First and foremost, I want to extend my sincere condolences to the families of the men who died following the collision on Upholland Road.

“We are working to provide their loved ones with support from specially-trained officers as they come to terms with their loss.

“Local residents may notice an increased police presence in the area as we conduct further enquiries and we are appealing to anyone with information or dashcam footage that can assist us to please get in touch.”

Anybody with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 2764 of 20/12/19, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.