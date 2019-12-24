Entrepreneur increases stake in St Helens tech firm

Matt Newing, Tech Entrepreneur and Founder of Chorley-based Elite Group has today announced he is increasing his stake in St Helens tech firm DriverNet, the UK’s leading Transport and Mobile Workforce App.



The cloud-based management system and mobile app helps businesses streamline and simplify many of the costly and inefficient processes caused by conventional ways of working. It connects employees, partners and processes together in a safe, secure and cost-effective way.

Ant Chisnall

Matt Newing, said: “Anthony first approached me via an old school friend, and we immediately hit it off. I saw the huge potential in Ant’s app as he had first mover advantage in the mobility market. I’m keen to support new tech that will make a difference to other organisations. It’s tough for start-ups, particularly now with the uncertainty of Brexit, and it’s good to be able to help with the next phase of investment to ensure DriverNet continues its impressive growth.”

DriverNet was founded in 2017 by Ant Chisnall after a seventeen-year career working in logistics for small fleet operators and large multinational hauliers. DriverNet has won many innovation and tech awards including a European Space Agency Award, and the Merseyside Innovation Award and Future of Mobility award in 2019, scooping £20,000 of prize money in the process.

Ant Chisnall, Founder, DriverNet says, “I’m very pleased to have Matt on board. His initial backing and support enabled us to launch to the market. As a result, we are now working with some of the biggest councils in the UK, the NHS and private health care providers to help improve their logistics and transport capabilities. We can't wait to see what developments 2020 brings with this further investment."

The DriverNet app provides real time dispatch, route status, arrival and duration times, and map views. It automatically updates routes of mobile workforces to make them more efficient. As a result, the app helps improve resource utilisation and service levels while reducing mileage, emissions and fuel costs. It sends messages with read receipts to individuals or broadcast messages to entire groups. The app also provides interactive, customisable customer service information, precision location and mapping, and stores fleet record information.

DriverNet works with operators across health and social care transport, NHS mobile workers, bus and coach fleets, security and couriers to digitally transform their operations.