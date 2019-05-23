Derelict chapel to go under the hammer

The derelict former Providence District Baptist Chapel on Clipsley Lane in Haydock is due to go up for sale at Pugh’s next North West property auction, at the AJ Bell Stadium in Manchester on 4 June.



The 1,500 sq ft, chapel is being auctioned with a guide price of just £30,000.

Paul Thompson, managing director of auction house Pugh, said: “The property has been derelict for some time and it would be good to see it get a new lease of life and become an asset to the community once again.

“The building itself has plenty of character and could be redeveloped into stylish living or business space with an imaginative refurbishment project, subject to the relevant planning consent.

For more information on the chapel building, and to view the full auction catalogue, go to www.pugh-auctions.com

Established 26 years ago, Pugh is the largest auctioneer outside of London and was acquired by property consultant Eddisons in 2016. The firm’s next property auctions, featuring more than 100 properties and plots of land, will take place at the AJ Bell Stadium in Manchester on 4 June and at Leeds United’s Elland Road football ground in Leeds on 6 June.