Company Shop launches search for local heroes in St Helens

Company Shop has launched a search for local heroes in St Helens

Company Shop is searching for unsung heroes, to celebrate the enormous contributions that they make to their local communities.

So, whether you or someone you know is a local carer, have kept the nation fed, have worked tirelessly in the local hospital or supported your local community in another way, Company Shop wants to hear from you.

People can nominate their Local Heroes via www.companyshopgroup.co.uk/localhero. As well as shining a spotlight on the local heroes in various ways including across social media, Company Shop will be selecting one ultimate local hero from St Helens who will win £100 of vouchers to spend at Company Shop St Helens.

Company Shop St Helens Store Manager, Andrew Reams, said: “Our Local Heroes campaign celebrates the amazing contributions our frontline workers make every day to our community.

"We felt it was important to recognise these contributions after what has been a challenging period for everyone. Our campaign allows us to celebrate these unsung heroes and give something back to them as a way of saying thank you for all they have done.”

Company Shop St Helens is located at Lancots Lane, Sutton Fold, St. Helens and the shelves are stacked with food and products from big-name brands such as Marks and Spencer, Nestlé and Tesco, which are typically around 50% off the normal retail price.

The store prevents perfectly good food and household products from going to waste, tackling the challenge of food and product surplus whilst supporting families to stretch their budgets further.