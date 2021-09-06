Community groups in Parr invited to funding project launch event

Councillor Jeanie Bell, St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Safer, Stronger Communities

The project is being launched by Merseyside Police, St Helens Council, Torus and Riverside Home Ownership at a community event being held at the Bold Miners Club, Fleet Lane on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 6pm.

Funding has been secured by Merseyside Police, St Helens Council and Torus. This includes £10,000 from Torus and £5,000 from the Community Safety Partnership. The remainder has been sourced from Merseyside Police’s Community Cashback Fund which helps fund community projects across Merseyside using cash seized from criminals under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The aim of the project in Parr is to strengthen community resilience by supporting local clubs and groups, which in turn helps to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour and support vulnerable members of the community.

The approach is straightforward and empowering for the community – local people making decisions together about how the funds will be spent.

Applicants are supported in putting their bids together, ready for the main event in December when members of the public get to vote for the projects they believe will have the biggest impact in their community.

Chief Inspector Paul Holden of the St Helens Community Policing Team said: “In 2018, we worked with community partners on a similar project named Speke-Up which saw a wide variety of community clubs and groups receive a share of over £40,000 during a two-year period. Having seen the difference that initiative made in Speke, I am keen to repeat its success in the St Helens borough, starting in Parr.

“We will explain more about the project and how it works at the launch event on Wednesday, September 8. This is a fantastic opportunity for community clubs and groups, and it will give a huge boost to Parr.

"Putting community first is part of everything we do in Merseyside Police and projects like this are a great example of how working in partnership can make a real difference to a community.

"It is particularly satisfying knowing that some of the money has come from the Community Cashback Fund and therefore money that has been seized from criminals is being put back into the community.

“Find out how you can get involved by coming along to the launch event at Bold Miners Club. If you know someone that’s part of a local group, please let them know what’s happening.”

Councillor Jeanie Bell, St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Safer, Stronger Communities, said: “With the Speke-Up project going from strength to strength, I’m really excited for community organisations, neighbourhood groups and individuals in Parr to get their chance to shape and fund local initiatives that benefit residents, in partnership with Merseyside Police, the council and Torus.

“By pooling these resources, opening them up to the network of community-minded people and groups in the area and working together to build stronger communities, we could achieve some truly extraordinary things, so please get involved.”

Jan Calland, Regional Director at Torus said: “Torus is delighted to be able to contribute funding to this important initiative, which will go to worthwhile community-driven projects and activities that have a positive impact on crime and anti-social behaviour, making our communities a better place to live and work.