Community group receives Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services

Officers and volunteers from Newton and Earlestown Community Group with their Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services

Mark Blundell, Lord-Lieutenant of Merseyside, presented the award accompanied by Deputy Lieutenants Jane Dearden MBE, Alan Chick JP, and Peter Woods Esq. In attendance were the Mayor of St Helens, Coun Sue Murphy and a group of volunteers and supporters of the group’s work.

Marie Ablitt, Chair of Newton and Earlestown Community Group said: "After a truly extraordinary couple of years we were delighted and honoured to learn that we were to be awarded The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service."

Andy Hargreaves, treasurer, accepted the award and and said: "As we approach the 10th anniversary of the formation of our group we find ourselves reflecting on our activities so far, both in response to the coronavirus pandemic and in the wider community.

"We hope that we are able to make our lovely town even better for everyone, and we’ve got lots of bigger and better plans for years to come.

"The QAVS is awarded to groups whose volunteers hold the highest standards in everything they do and are truly outstanding in making a big difference to their local community.

"Following a very rigorous interview process we were delighted to find out that we were successful. We are incredibly grateful to Fiona Ruddy, Lisa Hulme, Jeanie Bell, and Gill Lysons for their support and encouragement.