Victoria Park Mansion House, City Road in St Helens was the venue for a classic car show at the weekend in aid of Age UK.



Members of Phoenix Classic Vehicle Club of Clock Face and St Helens Classic Car Association provided the cars.

The Tiger mascot

And the tiger on show is the mascot for Victoria Park Mansion House.

Classic cars on display

