Claim received on £1m EuroMillions winning ticket in St Helens

Camelot, operator of The National Lottery, has confirmed that it has received a claim for the £1,000,000 EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker prize from a ticket bought in St Helens

EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw. For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

As with all major prizes, the claim will now go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the Games Rules Terms and Conditions are adhered to and the integrity of The National Lottery is protected. Subject to validation* the prize will then be paid at an appointment with one of Camelot’s Winners’ Advisers.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news. There will be no information on whether it is an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.